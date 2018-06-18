CHICAGO (WLS) --The weekend's extreme heat and humidity continued into Monday, but rain and strong thunderstorms are moving into the Chicago area Monday night and drop temperatures significantly.
On Monday, heat indices were near 100 degrees during the day, but by about 10 p.m. temperatures will drop 20 degrees after the storms move through.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday in Cook County. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the surrounding counties until Monday at 7 p.m.
At about 4:30 p.m., storms moved through Wisconsin near the Illinois border.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Kenosha County in Wisconsin until 5:15 p.m.
Earlier Monday, beachgoers hit the sand early, trying to get out before the peak of the days heat index. Over the weekend, 31st Street Beach and Calumet Park Beach had calls for overcrowding on Sunday.
In the Loop, people couldn't avoid the rising mercury on their walk to work, and had mixed feelings about the temperatures.
"I think that the thing that helped today and that's only today my husband didn't work so he dropped me off at the train. Otherwise, I'd be wet already," said Loop worker Tonja Konic.
"If ever I get too hot in Chicago, I just remember what the winters were like. I love this weather," said Loop worker Kathy Miller.
While business men and women in the Loop we're looking forward to their air conditioned offices, crews who work outside had little relief.
Monday morning, lawn crews were trying to stay ahead of the heat on the lakefront while construction crews were hard at work in the Loop.
"Yeah, I don't know if I necessarily want to be doing what they're doing, particularly in a couple of hours when the sun hits them directly," said Loop worker John Fallon.
COOLING CENTERS
Chicago residents can call 311 for information about city cooling centers or to request a well-being check for friends or family who may be affected by the heat.
The city says the Department of Family & Support Services has six community service centers that double as cooling centers during the summer. Five of those centers are open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is open 24 hours a day.
Seniors without air conditioning are encouraged to go to one the city's 15 senior centers on weekdays. Five centers are also open on Saturdays and two are open on Sundays.
Some libraries, park facilities, police stations and other city-operated places serve as cooling centers in the evenings and weekends. Call 311 for after-hours cooling information.
Cook County has also released a list of cooling centers that are open throughout the suburbs, some of which operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The full list and operating hours are available HERE.