CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago area has to get through one more day of extreme heat and humidity Monday.
It's going to be another scorcher, with temperatures again climbing into the 90s and it will feel even hotter than that, with heat indices in the upper 90s and possibly topping 100.
The Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect for Cook County until 7 p.m. Monday. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the surrounding counties until Monday at 7 p.m..
The weekend saw temperatures well into the 90s, making Father's Day nice and toasty. Many people looked for ways to stay cool while enjoying every moment outside.
"The weather is amazing. We haven't seen that for a long time, so we appreciate it," said Thai Silva.
At the annual Father's Day Celebration "Real Men Cook" in Bronzeville, there were no complaints from people manning the grill either.
Doctors though, are urging people to take the proper precautions in this extreme heat,
If you are not a fan of this extreme heat, don't worry things will change very soon, with highs in the mid-70s forecast on Tuesday to go with some showers and storms.
Chicago residents can call 311 for information about city cooling centers or to request a well-being check for friends or family who may be affected by the heat.
The city says the Department of Family & Support Services has six community service centers that double as cooling centers during the summer. Five of those centers are open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is open 24 hours a day.
Seniors without air conditioning are encouraged to go to one the city's 15 senior centers on weekdays. Five centers are also open on Saturdays and two are open on Sundays.
Some libraries, park facilities, police stations and other city-operated places serve as cooling centers in the evenings and weekends. Call 311 for after-hours cooling information.
The city also encourages people to check on seniors and other heat-sensitive family and friends or call 311 for a well-being check.
Cook County has also released a list of cooling centers that are open throughout the suburbs, some of which operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The full list and operating hours are available HERE.