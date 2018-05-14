Heavy rain Monday morning caused some problems in the far northern suburbs, with flooding and road closures.The storms produced a lot of lightning and even some hail.In Gurnee, both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 41 were closed because of the rain. By 11 a.m., the northbound lanes were reopened and the southbound lanes remained closed between State Highway 21 and Delaney Road.The storms caused commuter havoc Monday morning. In addition to Highway 41, standing water forced officials to close Grand Avenue at Oak Plain Road and flooding caused a partial blockage on Washington near Green Bay Road in Waukegan.Early Monday. the ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the roads on Belivdere Road in Waukegan, where there was a steady downpour of rain and some standing water. In Northbrook on the inbound Edens Expressway, drivers were taking it slow with the rain making the roads slick.The storms dropped more than an inch of rain in many places, and Gurnee received 2.13 inches of rain. Fox Lake received 1.86 inches of rain and Round Lake received 1.79 inches of rain.After storms move out Monday morning, another round of storms are expected in the late afternoon and early evening.