Chicago Weather: Heavy rain causes flooding in northern suburbs

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are moving across the Chicago area Saturday morning, prompting some flooding concerns. (WLS)

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Heavy rains and thunderstorms moved across the Chicago area Saturday morning, causing some streets to flood in the northern suburbs.

A Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Cook County until 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Some areas have seen three to five inches of rain.

The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions in Prospect Heights, where police closed Elmhurst Road south of Willow Road because of high standing water. Drivers who encounter water-covered roads are warned not to drive on them.

The storms are expected to move out by around noon. The afternoon is expected to be mostly dry with some isolated storms and another round of storms moving in overnight and into Sunday morning.

