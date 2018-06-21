Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods roadways across area, raise concerns along rivers

CHICAGO (WLS) --Heavy rains have led to some flooding and standing water on roadways across the Chicago area Thursday, especially in the south suburbs, and raised concerns for those living along the area's rivers.
More bands of rain will move through the Chicago area overnight, bringing more rain. That has residents who live along the Fox River concerned.
The National Weather Service has already documented flooding in low lying yards and areas in Algonquin. Residents are hoping to avoid a repeat of last year, when the river flooded several times.
Residents in McHenry are hoping for the same thing.
Earlier Thursday standing water led to lane closures on I-94 and I-57. North Avenue was closed at Lake Shore Drive because of flooding.
The heavy rains also caused viaduct flooding on the city's South Side at 95th and Cottage Grove. We're hearing reports that the water was 2 or 3 feet deep in some places and traffic needed to be diverted. Crews were working to locate plugged sewers and the Water Department was called to the scene.
Meanwhile on the North Side, massive puddles were gathering in Wrigleyville near Addison and Fremont streets
In Harvey, cars were battling rain water under a viaduct at 147th Street and Sibley Boulevard. Oak Lawn received more than two inches of rain Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties until 10 a.m. Friday. The weather service recommended that people stay up to date with the forecast and be ready to respond, especially people who live in flood prone areas.
At O'Hare Airport, a traffic management program was in effect for incoming flights due to the weather.
EVENTS, MARKETS AROUND THE CITY RAINED OUT
Relatives of the inventor of the Ferris wheel could only look through the window and admire the giant successor to the original ride built for the 1893 Columbian Exposition.
To commemorate the occasion Navy Pier has recreated authentic performances from the fair. But because of the stormy weather, they moved the entire show indoors.
The weekly farmer's market at Daley Plaza was all set up, with all of the fresh fruits and vegetables but none of the customers.
At the Brookfield Zoo they were looking forward to a triumphant bike ride celebrating the Wounded Warriors project. The military veterans got to take in lunch and a show with some of the zoo's animals, but the rain dashed any hopes of a bike ride.
WHITE SOX GAME POSTPONED
The heavy rain has led to the postponement of Thursday's Chicago White Sox game against the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday. The game has been rescheduled for a doubleheader on Friday, with the first game beginning at 3:10 p.m., with the second game beginning at 7:10 p.m. or 30 minutes after the end of the first game.
Fans with tickets to Friday's game can attend both games with their original ticket. Fans with tickets to Thursday's game will now get gift certificates and can apply the value of the tickets and parking coupons to any future home games.
In Palos Park, the Neverly Brothers concert has been rescheduled for Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m.
The ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk will take place as scheduled.
