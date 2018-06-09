Chicago Weather: Heavy rain causes flooding in northern suburbs

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are moving across the Chicago area Saturday morning, causing some streets to flood in the northern suburbs.A Flash Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Cook County, which expired at 7:45 a.m. Some areas have seen three to three-and-a-half inches of rain.In Prospect Heights, the ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions in Prospect Heights, where police closed Elmhurst Road south of Willow Road because of high standing water. Drivers who encounter water-covered roads are warned not to drive on them.The storms are not expected to move out by around 10 a.m. The afternoon is expected to be mostly dry with some isolated storms and another round of storms moving in overnight and into Sunday morning.