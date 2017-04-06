Chicago Weather: High Wind, Lakeshore Flood warnings in effect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1841812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

The rain has ended in Chicago, but the area is in for howling wind and flooding along Lake Michigan Thursday.A High Wind Warning will be in effect until 4 p.m. The National Weather Service said sustained winds will be around 40 mph and gusts could reach 60 mph, especially near the lake.As of 6 a.m. Thursday, 113 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport and 7 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Delays at both airports averaged less than 15 minutes.These high winds could lead to property damage. It was likely to blame for the partial collapse of a brick wall at a home in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood Wednesday. The city of Chicago reminded contractors to secure their construction sites to prevent any flying debris. Drivers should exercise caution on the road, especially those traveling in high-profile vehicles.Streets were closed in the Loop around 2 a.m. Thursday after high winds cracked a window in a high-rise building at 155 N. Wacker, according to Chicago police. As of 5:30 a.m., Randolph was closed between Wacker and Wells, police said. Franklin was also closed near the intersection with Washington.A Lakeshore Flood Warning will be in effect until 1 a.m. Friday. The weather service said wind gusts could build waves between 15 and 22 feet and localized waves could be even higher.Those waves are expected to flood the lakefront path. Police put up barriers to block bikers and pedestrians from using portions of the trail and keep people safe. NWS said wind and wave conditions Thursday will be similar to Oct. 31, 2104, when the flood water reached Lake Shore Drive.Despite the weather warning, surfer Rex Flodstrom and fellow surfers are ready to hit the waves Thursday morning."We're gonna go look for them," Flodstrom, 45, said, referring to six- to eight-foot-tall waves ideal for surfing.Flodstrom, an artist who has been surfing for more than two decades, made national headlines in January 2012 after he was arrested for surfing off Oak Street Beach, where surfing is banned. Flodstrom agreed to perform 20 hours of community service in exchange for the charges being dropped.Surfing was once illegal off all Chicago beaches. It is now permitted year-round at the Montrose and 57th Street beaches, and between Labor Day and Memorial Day at Osterman and Rainbow beaches as well, according to the Chicago Park District's website, which has additional rules for kiteboarding and windsurfing.Flodstrom is unsure exactly where he and his friends will be surfing, but he predicts somewhere along the South Shore to be an ideal spot. People also surf in northwest Indiana."Everybody have fun and be safe out there," Flodstrom said.