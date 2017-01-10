  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning in effect
Drivers should slow down and leave lots of room behind the car in front of them Tuesday morning. Light rain, black ice and strong winds made for slippery driving conditions. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hold on to your hat, Chicago! A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Chicago area from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said the city and suburbs can expect sustained winds of at least 40 mph and gusts that could exceed 58 mph.



Aviation officials said 307 flights are canceled at O'Hare International Airport and delays are averaging around an hour as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two flights have been canceled and delays averaging 15 minutes are reported at Midway International Airport.

ComEd reported scattered power outages Tuesday afternoon, primarily in Cook County and the south and west suburbs. Because they were able to anticipate the high winds, ComEd said they are staffed accordingly and restoration times will be short.

Earlier in the day, ComEd tweeted a warning about the potential damage these winds could cause.



The Office of Emergency management and Communications said city department and agencies were alerted to the expected high winds. Building inspectors were ready to respond to reports of wind-related incidents and real estate and construction companies were reminded to secure their buildings and work sites.

Light rain, black ice and strong winds made for slippery driving conditions early Tuesday morning.

Although high temperatures are expected to reach the mid-40s on Tuesday, the wind could make it feel much cooler. Temperatures are expected to begin falling around 5 p.m. Periods of rain will wind down by the afternoon. Skies will be clear Tuesday evening. The rain is expected to return Wednesday afternoon.

A quick blast of snow swept through the Chicago area Monday night, which may have caused some accidents. Several cars slid off roadways in north suburban Libertyville, Gurnee and Lake Forest.

A van slid off 11th Street in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. It took out a light pole, went down a hill and slammed into a building. The driver was not injured.

Oak Lawn police are also investigating the death of a 59-year-old man who was was struck by a vehicle Monday night.

Kevin Mullen was crossing 95th Street at Cook Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle in the westbound curb lane at 7:37 p.m., according to Oak Lawn police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Mullen, of the 9400 block of South 54th Avenue in Oak Lawn, was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m., authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, has not been charged, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
