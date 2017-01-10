Chicago Weather: High winds knock out power, snarls travel

#Rain and strong winds are forecasted today. Gusts can blow trees & cause downed power lines ? please report immediately at 1-800-EDISON-1. pic.twitter.com/QkBfae4opN — ComEd (@ComEd) January 10, 2017

Gusty winds created problems across Chicago on Tuesday and sparked a High Wind Warning from noon to 10 p.m.Wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour were reported in some areas, but sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph were reported through most of the area.At 6 p.m., O'Hare International Airport reported 318 flight cancellations and a 34-minute average delay. Two flights have been canceled and delays averaging 15 minutes are reported at Midway International Airport.ComEd reported more than 16,000 customers were without power, primarily in the south suburbs. Because they were able to anticipate the high winds, ComEd said they are staffed accordingly and restoration times will be short.Earlier in the day, ComEd tweeted a warning about the potential damage these winds could cause.Damage was reported from flying debris on a walkway at McCormick Place. No injuries were reported.Flying drywall damaged vehicles. In the 2200-block of West Jackson, a light pole fell on a car. No injuries were reported.Police in south suburban Palos Park reported downed trees and power lines Tuesday evening. Some roads in the area were closed until the debris could be cleared.The Office of Emergency management and Communications said city department and agencies were alerted to the expected high winds. Building inspectors were ready to respond to reports of wind-related incidents and real estate and construction companies were reminded to secure their buildings and work sites.Light rain, black ice and strong winds made for slippery driving conditions early Tuesday morning.Although high temperatures reached the mid-40s on Tuesday, the wind made it feel much cooler. Temperatures are expected to begin falling around 5 p.m. Periods of rain will wind down by the afternoon. Skies will be clear Tuesday evening. The rain is expected to return Wednesday afternoon.A quick blast of snow swept through the Chicago area Monday night, which may have caused some accidents. Several cars slid off roadways in north suburban Libertyville, Gurnee and Lake Forest.A van slid off 11th Street in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. It took out a light pole, went down a hill and slammed into a building. The driver was not injured.Oak Lawn police are also investigating the death of a 59-year-old man who was was struck by a vehicle Monday night.Kevin Mullen was crossing 95th Street at Cook Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle in the westbound curb lane at 7:37 p.m., according to Oak Lawn police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.Mullen, of the 9400 block of South 54th Avenue in Oak Lawn, was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m., authorities said.The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, has not been charged, police said.