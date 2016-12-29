WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Light snow could snarl PM rush hour

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It won't amount to much, but light snow Thursday afternoon could snarl the evening rush hour.

Scattered snow showers are expected across the Chicago area beginning around 2 p.m. and ending by 10 p.m., ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said.

Brief bursts of snow could result in accumulations of less than half an inch. However, it will be just enough to make roads slick.
