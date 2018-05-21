Chicago Weather: May storms bring flooding to Northern suburbs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3502667" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Chicago area is off to a soggy, wet and cool start to the week.

There are ponds where there should be roads in the Northwestern suburbs.The Des Plaines River is already above flood stage.With all of the rain that's fallen in the past few days in Illinois and Wisconsin, the flooding is expected to get worse.Cars muddled through deep water in Des Plaines. One driver gave up and had to be pushed to dry land.Further north in Gurnee, the path along the Des Plaines River can be a beautiful place for a walk most evenings. But Monday night it might be better for a swim as parts of the trail are underwater.Heavy rain over the last day has pushed the river over its banks, forcing officials to close portions of the recreational areas nearby."The water tends to roll downstream here and we usually get it from Wisconsin all the way down here and then from here it travels to Des Plaines as well," said John Skrzypinski with Ace HardwareA year ago last July, Gurnee suffered record flooding that forced some residents from their homes. It's nothing like that at this point, but many people are taking no chances this time around. Sump pumps and clean up supplies were the biggest sellers Monday at the Ace Hardware store. Some pumps have been running around the clock all weekend."It just creates a situation where the pumps can't handle it and they end up burning out," Skrzypinski said.The Des Plaines River is currently six inches above flood stage and is expected to rise three more inches by Tuesday. The flood warning is in effect through Friday.Thunderstorms moved across the Chicago area Monday morning and made for a messy commute.The rain was widespread across the area for most of the morning, with heavy rain and lightning in several areas. In the late afternoon, the rain will become more isolated and come to an end in the evening.Commuters crossed the street in the Loop hanging on tight to their umbrellas."Where is spring for crying out loud? I don't know. I don't know. It will get here," said commuter James Brannan. "I got a big umbrella and hopefully I stay dry. I'm close to work."The lakefront was even absent of the usual runners and walkers and downpours soaked people trying to make it from Union Station to work."I came about a mile from Union and the rain has just been diagonal. It's pretty crazy," said commuter Angie Neufeld. "I'm ready for rooftop weather. I'm ready for beach volleyball weather. I'm ready for it all.""It was horrible. Even the Metra train had a leak in it," said commuter Joe Rotman. "I hope I could beat it in. I didn't. Didn't get close. Just got soaked."The good news is Monday will be the soggiest and coolest day of the week. The rest of the week's forecast looks much nicer."People are getting sick and tired of it, and wet, and it's just too much," said Letitia Blumenberg Moore.A warm up is expected midweek, but some Chicagoans aren't convinced that spring has even arrived."Spring is two months away, if you wanna know the truth," said commuter Michael Peoples."Well I'm pretty much used to this by now. I've lived here for over 30 years so...it's coming and there will be nice weather in September," said Ed Brooks.Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 60s in the city, with southern parts of the Chicago area having a chance to reach 70. Despite the cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to rise the rest of the week, with a high of 70 Tuesday and a high of 80 on Wednesday.