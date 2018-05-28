WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Near-record heat expected on Memorial Day; Napervile, Lisle parades cancelled

Near-record heat on Monday forced Naperville and Lisle to cancel their Memorial Day parades. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago area is expected to see near-record heat on Memorial Day.

The record for hottest Memorial Day is 95 degrees, set in 2012. Monday's high is expected to be 93 in Chicago, coming close to the record. Inland temperatures could reach 98, with cooler temperatures in areas near Lake Michigan

The predicted heat sparked the cancellation of the Naperville Memorial Day Parade, which was scheduled for Monday morning, city officials said late Sunday. Even though there is no parade, a Memorial Day was held in Central Park.

Flashing traffic signs alerted residents in Naperville Monday morning. A spokesperson said they decided to cancel the parade due to excessive heat.

Organizers are worried about heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Vietnam Veteran Wayne Fischer said they were looking forward to the march but understand the decision.

"If one person goes down, that's bad news. We'll make up for it we always do here," Fischer said. "It's a very patriotic community and we do other parades and stuff so we're not too concerned about missing something."

West suburban Lisle also called off its parade and picnic, but the Veterans Remembrance ceremony was still held at the Lisle Veterans Memorial.

People who are going to be outside Monday should take plenty of breaks, wear proper clothing, wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and move strenuous activity to the mornings and evenings to stay safe in the heat.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with some late clouds and a high of 86. Rain is likely on Wednesday from remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto. One to two inches of rain is forecasted.

