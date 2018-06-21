  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Periods of rain Thursday, Flash Flood Watch in effect

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't forget an umbrella as you head out the door Thursday. (WLS)

By and Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Don't forget an umbrella as you head out the door Thursday.

While light rain was scattered across the Chicago area in the morning, periods of rain are expected throughout the day and some of it could be heavy.
Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties until 7 a.m. Friday. The weather service recommended that people stay up to date with the forecast and be ready to respond, especially people who live in flood prone areas.

A slow-moving area of low pressure in Iowa is headed for the Chicago area, which has the potential to produce very heavy rain over already saturated ground.

Drivers should build some extra time into their commute to and from work Thursday. They should also keep their distance on the road, since heavy rain can affect visibility and stopping time.

The humidity will stick around Thursday. Highs will be around 70, although temperatures are expected to be in the 60s for most of the day.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainflash floodingChicagoIllinoisIndianaWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Incredible 'elephant trunk' tornado captured in Colorado
Chicago Weather: Storms move through Chicago area
Natural remedies for sunburn
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi
Ex-Lake Park HS teacher, coach gets 8 years for sex assault of student
Great white shark found dead on beach, criminal investigation underway
Ex-teacher sentenced to 5 years for upskirt videos
'Somebody dropped the ball' says father of teen shot, covered with sheet
Hammond man hailed as hero for tackling suspect grabbing officer's gun
Children separated from families at the border being cared for in Chicago
Police looking for woman accused of having 13-year-old boy's baby
Show More
ABC News Apology
Teen eligible for parole next April in 2014 Facebook feud killing of Endia Martin
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border
Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride kicks off Thursday in western suburbs
More News