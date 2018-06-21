Chicago Weather: Periods of rain Thursday, Flash Flood Watch in effect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3630845" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

Don't forget an umbrella as you head out the door Thursday.While light rain was scattered across the Chicago area in the morning, periods of rain are expected throughout the day and some of it could be heavy.The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties until 7 a.m. Friday. The weather service recommended that people stay up to date with the forecast and be ready to respond, especially people who live in flood prone areas.A slow-moving area of low pressure in Iowa is headed for the Chicago area, which has the potential to produce very heavy rain over already saturated ground.Drivers should build some extra time into their commute to and from work Thursday. They should also keep their distance on the road, since heavy rain can affect visibility and stopping time.The humidity will stick around Thursday. Highs will be around 70, although temperatures are expected to be in the 60s for most of the day.