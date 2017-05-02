Chicago Weather: Rain to end Tuesday; many areas still flooded

  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
The Riverwalk in southwest suburban Naperville was closed because of flooding from the DuPage River. (WLS)

By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Flooding continued to cause problems Tuesday across Chicago and in the suburbs, after several consecutive days of rain. Many people are fed up with the weather.

The rain is expected to clear out of the Chicago area by late Tuesday morning, but the damage is done.
Doppler 7 MAX

The Riverwalk in southwest suburban Naperville was closed because of flooding from the DuPage River. City officials decided it would be safer to temporarily close the area and keep people away until the water recedes. So far, there have been no reports of damage to homes or businesses nearby.

A woman tested her luck down Royce Road southwest suburban Bolingbrook Monday, which has been partially under water. She had to be rescued after trying to drive her car through some deep water. Thankfully it wasn't in a river with a fast moving current. That becomes a different type of scenario.

The football field at St. Francis High School in west suburban Wheaton was submerged.

Flooding at Irving Park Cemetery on Chicago's Northwest Side caused concerns for neighbors. A stream flowed over grave markers just feet from nearby homes.

7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

