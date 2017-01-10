  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Rainy, warmer Tuesday; Wind Advisory goes into effect at noon
Drivers should slow down and leave lots of room behind the car in front of them Tuesday morning. Light rain, black ice and strong winds made for slippery driving conditions. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Drivers should slow down and leave lots of room behind the car in front of them Tuesday morning. Light rain, black ice and strong winds made for slippery driving conditions.

Big gusting winds pushed cars and trucks around on the road early Tuesday. The National Weather Service said a Wind Advisory is expected to be in effect for the Chicago area from noon until 10 p.m.



A quick blast of snow swept through the Chicago area Monday night, which may have caused some accidents.

A van slid off 11th Street in south suburban Oak Lawn. It took out a light pole, went down a hill and slammed into a building. The driver was not injured.

Oak Lawn police are also investigating a crash that may have been deadly. A Jeep struck a pedestrian at 95th Street and Cook Avenue in front of the public library. The pedestrian's condition is unknown.

Several cars slid off roadways in north suburban Libertyville, Gurnee and Lake Forest.

Although high temperatures are expected to reach the 40s on Tuesday, more rain is expected before possible rapid freeze at night. Road conditions could become dangerous. Drivers should exercise caution heading home.

