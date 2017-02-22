Chicago Weather: Record warmth continues Wednesday

WEATHER

The record warming trend continues Wednesday, with highs predicted to climb into the 70s. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The record-breaking warmth is expected to continue Wednesday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s.

People running along the lakefront early Wednesday were loving the warm temperatures.

"I think it's great. I just moved from South Carolina, so I am taking credit for this. I think I brought it," said runner Katlin McGrattan.

"This is certainly strange and I'm like well, this is global warming at play, but I am benefiting from it right now and it's nice to be able to run outside and not be freezing," said runner Kristen Robinson.

Wednesday, the forecast calls for high of 69. The record for February 22 was set back in 1922 at 68 degrees and the average temperature is 37 degrees. The all-time record for a high in February is 75.

Typically, Joe Amendola of the Chicago Park District would be clearing snow from the beaches, but his truck which has a polar bear painted on the shovel, is being used to groom the sand instead. Amendola doesn't miss the cold.

"I just don't like the snow. The cold weather hurts me, so but when it snows we keep it clean. We gotta keep the paths safe for everybody," he said.

Meanwhile, Sean Hunter trained his dogs on the beach without a hat or gloves.

"I've had them in two to three feet of snow and they're just loving it I mean I'm the one who has to bundle up. It's doesn't phase them," Hunter said.

With the temperature at O'Hare reaching 60 at 11 a.m. Chicago has now had six consecutive days of temperatures above 60 degrees. That's the longest stretch on record for February and also sets a Chicago record for meteorological winter, encompassing the months of December, January and February.

The warm weather has led to the closure of the ice skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park until further notice.

The warming trend is set to come to an end, with highs dipping into the 50s on Thursday and snow possible over the weekend.

