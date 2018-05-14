WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Second round of storms Monday evening, heavy morning rain caused flooding in northern suburbs

Heavy rain Thursday morning caused flooding and road closures in Lake County Monday morning. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A second round of strong storms are moving across the Chicago area in time for the Monday evening commute.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for most of Chicago area, including the following counties: Cook, DeKalb, Lake (Ill.), DuPage, Will, Kankakee, Grundy, LaSalle, Kane, Kendall, Livingston, McHenry, Iroquois, Boone, Winnebago, Ogle and Ford.

At Chicago's airports, O'Hare had 203 flight cancellations and delays averaging 2 hours and 19 minutes and 38 flights have been cancelled at Midway.

Morning storms brought heavy rain, lightning and hail, causing some problems in the far northern suburbs with flooding and road closures.

The morning storms caused havoc for commuters. In Gurnee, both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 41 State Highway 21 and Delaney Road were closed because of the rain.

In addition to Highway 41, standing water forced officials to close Grand Avenue at Oak Plain Road and flooding caused a partial blockage on Washington near Green Bay Road in Waukegan.

Early Monday, the ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the roads on Belivdere Road in Waukegan, where there was a steady downpour of rain and some standing water. In Northbrook on the inbound Edens Expressway, drivers were taking it slow with the rain making the roads slick.
The storms dropped more than an inch of rain in many places, and Gurnee received 2.13 inches of rain. Fox Lake received 1.86 inches of rain and Round Lake received 1.79 inches of rain.

