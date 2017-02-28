Chicago Weather: Severe storms, large hail, strong winds expected

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1777053" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest seven-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team.

People living in the Chicago area should prepare for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening, which are expected to produce large hail and high winds.ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said there will be a lull in the rain for several hours Tuesday afternoon, before spotty showers and thunderstorms develop after 4 p.m. and become more widespread. The potential for severe weather will ramp up after 5 p.m. Storms should taper off around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.As of 11 a.m., the storm prediction center said most of Chicago, areas north and west of the city in Illinois and parts of southern Wisconsin are under a slight risk of severe weather. Scattered severe storms are likely in those areas. Chicago's South Side, Will, Kendall, Grundy and Kankakee counties, as well as most of northwest Indiana are under an enhanced risk of severe weather. People in those areas should expect to see numerous severe storms. Champaign, St. Louis, southern Iroquois County and parts of Indiana are under a moderate risk for severe weather. Those areas will see widespread severe storms.Butler said people should review their safety plans to prepare for the strong storms. Large hail - the size of golf balls or bigger - is expected. Wind that could cause damage is also likely. Although the risk for tornadoes and flooding is low, the risk is still present.Tuesday's high temperatures could also break the record, which is 62 degrees. Temperatures were in the 50s around midday and are expected to climb.Wednesday's temperatures are a different story. They are expected to fall all day. Highs are only expected to reach the mid-40s and snow is expected to develop around noon. Butler said some accumulation is expected, but most areas will only see less than an inch. Areas near the Wisconsin state line may see just over an inch of snow.