Chicago Weather: Slick roads as snow continues to fall Sunday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago area roads were slick Sunday morning as snow continued to fall.
At 5 a.m., the city of Waukegan declared a snow emergency as most of the region was expected to get between 2-5 inches of accumulation when the snow ends by late morning or early afternoon.
In Waukegan, cars parked on snow routes will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense. Motorists involved in minor traffic accidents, without injuries, to drive the vehicles involved to the Waukegan Police Department, 105 N. West and report the accident in person.
In Skokie, alternate-side parking was put into effect for at least two days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On odd-numbered calendar dates, all vehicles are required to park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses, and vice versa.
Skies are expected to clear in the afternoon with a gusty northwest wind up to 20 mph with a high of 25 degrees. Sunday night will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping to a low of 4 degrees.
RADAR: TRACK THE STORM WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7 MAX
Sunday is the ninth day in the row with measurable snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until noon Sunday.
As of 7:20 a.m. Sunday, 127 flights were canceled at O'Hare, and another 20 other flights were canceled at Midway, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Delays at both airports averaged less than 15 minutes.
The southwest suburbs were hardest hit by the storm. As of Friday evening, Frankfort had seen 12.8 inches of snow, while Lemont had recorded 12 inches by 2:30 p.m. and Joliet had gotten 11.2 inches by 6 p.m., the weather service said.
Flychicago.com has a complete list of carriers and their contact information.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.