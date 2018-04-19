Chicago Weather: Slick roads lead to crashes across area

The snow has moved out of the Chicago area Thursday morning, but has left some slick conditions on roads across the area.In Broadview, police said there were three separate crashes on the Cermak Bridge. The first call they got was at 5:45 a.m. after a vehicle rolled over.The second came a few minutes after. In that crash, police said a black car lost control and crashes through the guard railing and fell over the bridge, landing near the railroad tracks."When I started coming down Cermak Road, I noticed a lot of traffic coming north, which is not normal, and as I was coming up there was an ambulance, a fire truck and a police car at the bottom of Cermak Road," said Kevin O'Toole.The driver of the car was taken to Loyola. Authorities have not released the driver's condition.The third crash happened just after that major rollover. That vehicle ended up hitting a wall.In Brookfield, vehicle crashed into a home, damaging a brick wall and the front lawn. There than two dozen crashes have been reported in DuPage County.Overnight, drivers had a few issues with slick roads. On Lake Shore Drive near Oakwood, a car ended up crashing into a ditch and there was another crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway after a car slammed into a median.The National Weather Service says it has been 137 years since the first 17 days of April were this cold, going back to 1881. Thursday, clouds should break in the afternoon, leading to sunshine and gusty winds, especially near the lake, with high temperatures in the mid 40s.