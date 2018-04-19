WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Slick roads lead to crashes across Chicago area

Snow and rain created slippery conditions on Chicago area roadways Thursday morning. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The snow has moved out of the Chicago area Thursday morning, but has left some slick conditions on roads across the area.

The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the Bishop Ford Freeway and the Dan Ryan Expressway, where there was still some moisture on the roadway, but conditions were improving.

In Broadview Thursday morning on Cermak Road at 25th Avenue, a multi-vehicle crash led to one car falling off the road. The condition of the driver is not known.

A multi-vehicle crash in west suburban Broadview led to a car falling off the roadway at Cermak Road.



A vehicle crashed into the front porch of a home at 31st Street and Prairie Avenue in Chicago and more than two dozen crashes have been reported in DuPage County.

Overnight, drivers had a few issues with slick roads. On Lake Shore Drive near Oakwood, a car ended up crashing into a ditch and there was another crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway after a car slammed into a median.

Thursday, clouds should break in the afternoon, leading to sunshine and gusty winds, especially near the lake, with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
