WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Snow ends as colder temperatures move in

EMBED </>More Videos

Most of the main roads are cleared, but many of the side streets and sidewalks are still covered after nine straight days of snow. (WLS)

By and Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A winter storm that hit portions of the Chicago area with more than 13 inches of snowfall tapered off Sunday afternoon, making way for dry, sunny conditions for much of the upcoming week.

Chicago has recorded measurable snowfall every day since Feb. 3, tying a record for the longest such stretch that's only been matched twice since 1885, the National Weather Service said.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, 222 flights were canceled at O'Hare and 265 flights were canceled at Midway, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation and delays averaged less than 20 minutes.

Most of the main roads are cleared in the city and suburbs, but many of the side streets and sidewalks are still covered after nine straight days of snow.

The snow has stopped, but that means it's time to break out the shovels.

Sarah Beckette decided now was the best time to finally dig out her car and help dig out some of her neighbors' cars in Chicago's East Village neighborhood.

"We took Ubers all weekend because we did not want to dig the car out," said Sarah Beckette. "I heard it was supposed to get a lot colder tonight, so it would be a lot easier shoveling soft snow versus ice."

RADAR: TRACK THE STORM WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7 MAX

Brianne Sander said she is just ready for winter to be over.

"It's more of a nuisance and trouble, you gotta wear your boots and gloves and put on all your layers, it's not fun to me," said Sander.

The sentiment was the same out in the western suburbs. Neighbors there said they've been trying to clear out their driveways and walkways for days, only to have more snow accumulate.

In Skokie, alternate-side parking was put into effect for at least two days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On odd-numbered calendar dates, all vehicles are required to park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses, and vice versa.



Skies cleared in the afternoon with a gusty northwest wind up to 20 mph with a high of 25 degrees. Sunday night will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping to a low of 4 degrees.

The southwest suburbs were hardest hit by the relentless storm. Romeoville saw 13.7 inches of snowfall by Sunday afternoon, while Crest Hill recorded 14.3 inches of accumulation, the weather service said.

In addition, Midway International Airport clocked 13.3 inches of snowfall since Thursday, while O'Hare International Airport recorded 12.3 inches, the weather service said.

'Dibs' returns to Chicago streets
Friday's snow totals means that a time-honored Chicago tradition is in effect - claiming "dibs" on street parking.


The southwest suburbs were hardest hit by the storm. As of Friday evening, Frankfort had seen 12.8 inches of snow, while Lemont had recorded 12 inches by 2:30 p.m. and Joliet had gotten 11.2 inches by 6 p.m., the weather service said.

Flychicago.com has a complete list of carriers and their contact information.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwinter weathersnowsnow stormwinter stormChicagoCook CountyDuPage CountyWill CountyLake CountyIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Heavy snowfall brings 'dibs' back to Chicago streets
Chicago Weather: New round of snowfall could bring 5 more inches by Sunday
Chicago Weather: Winter storm dumps up to a foot of snow across the area
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Chicago Weather: New round of snowfall could bring 5 more inches by Sunday
Chicago Weather: Winter storm dumps up to a foot of snow across the area
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
More Weather
Top Stories
Southwest cancels all flights at Midway Sunday afternoon
Car catches fire at John Hancock Center parking garage
Emanuel, lawmakers propose change to carjacking laws
Father killed at bar after fight over German shepherd's weight
Blackout hits northern Puerto Rico following fire, explosion
Former Texas beauty queen wakes with British accent
Witness describes seeing survivor walk out of flames of Grand Canyon chopper crash
Gay teacher fired after posting her wedding photos online
Show More
Dash to DC? 'Clueless' actress mulling Congressional run
Garry McCarthy holds fundraiser, did not officially announce mayoral run
Second City expands Improv for Autism to western suburbs
Equifax hack could be worse than initially thought
More News
Top Video
Hamachi a highlight at new globally-inspired Pilsen restaurant
Police warn of Hyde Park robberies
Summer camp teaches children about kindness to end bullying
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video