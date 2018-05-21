Chicago Weather: Storms could impact Monday morning commute

  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Storms are moving across the Chicago area Monday morning and could make for a messy commute. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Storms are moving across the Chicago area Monday morning and could make for a messy commute.

The rain is expected to be widespread across the area for most of the morning. In the late afternoon the rain will become more isolated and come to an end in the evening.
DOPPLER 7 MAX: CLICK HERE TO CHECK LATEST RADAR

The ABC7 Storm Tracker checkout conditions in DeKalb, where steady rain was falling. The Storm Tracker then headed east to Westchester, where some raindrops were already falling by 6:30 a.m. as the storms headed east.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 60s in the city, with southern parts of the Chicago area having a chance to reach 70. Despite the cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to rise the rest of the week, with a high of 70 Tuesday and a high of 80 on Wednesday.
