Chicago Weather: Storms developing south and west of city

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued earlier Thursday for Cook, DuPage and Will counties.ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said that storms are developing across areas west and south of the city. These are moving SE at about 15 mph. Heavy rain and lightning are main concerns at this time. Just like Wednesday night, these storms will be pretty good lightning producers. Scattered storms will gradually shift south and likely be south of the I-80 corridor by 6 p.m.Mowry says these storms are developing ahead of a cold front which will pass thru the area later this afternoon and that we remain in a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon. With gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats. Can't rule out an isolated severe storm with gusty winds.