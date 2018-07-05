WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Storms developing south and west of city

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued earlier Thursday for Cook, DuPage and Will counties.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said that storms are developing across areas west and south of the city. These are moving SE at about 15 mph. Heavy rain and lightning are main concerns at this time. Just like Wednesday night, these storms will be pretty good lightning producers. Scattered storms will gradually shift south and likely be south of the I-80 corridor by 6 p.m.


Mowry says these storms are developing ahead of a cold front which will pass thru the area later this afternoon and that we remain in a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon. With gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats. Can't rule out an isolated severe storm with gusty winds.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherChicagoCook CountyDuPage CountyWill County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms, lightning add to hot weather for the holiday
Beach lightning safety tips
Weekend events continue despite heat, threat of storms
More Weather
Top Stories
Girl, teen critically hurt in Sheridan lightning strike; woman struck in Loop
Female found dead in Goose Island with bag around head
Man fatally shot by Chicago police in West Garfield Park identified
Fireworks explosion near Mexico City kills 19, injures 31
Jewel-Osco president dead after 30 years with company
Naperville Ribfest temporarily closed due to storm Thursday
Alleged gang leader's order led to innocent teen's stabbing death, police say
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
Show More
Mom shoots man trying to steal SUV with her kids inside
Mom accused of selling 7-year-old son
NC family says Subway worker called 911 on them because of their race
Teeny tiny quadruplets head home on 4th of July, a month after birth
More News