Chicago Weather: Storms impact morning commute; 3 cars crash on Edens

Drivers should take caution and allow extra travel time during the Thursday morning commute. There were intense downpours as thunderstorms moved across the Chicago area, making it hard to see and hard to stop.Three cars were involved in a crash on the inbound Edens Expressway near Church Street in north suburban Skokie. The vehicles sustained heavy damage and at least three people were seriously injured. Authorities did have to extricate at least one person from one of the cars.All lanes of the inbound Edens and two outbound lanes were temporarily closed for crash cleanup. One inbound lane and both outbound lanes eventually reopened, but traffic was backed up to at least the Tri-State spur during that time.Part of a building came tumbling down onto parked cars in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Nearly 100 bricks fell off the abandoned Western Shade Cloth Company building in the 2400-block of South Jefferson Street. Two cars sustained minor damage, but a third car's roof caved in and its hood and windows were badly damaged.The good news is no one was inside the cars when the bricks came down."Thankfully, as far as we know, nobody was around. Nobody was in the cars. I wasn't in the car. I think my car got the worst damage. The roof is completely smashed. But thankfully I wasn't in the car, so we're all safe. No injuries as of yet," said Megan Swierenga, whose car was damaged.Although Thursday morning's storms produced heavy rain and lightning, there was no hail and no strong winds. The rain is expected to wind down between 9 and 10 a.m. After a break, the storms are expected to develop again starting around 3 p.m. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees.