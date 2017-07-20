  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Storms impact morning commute; 3 cars crash on Edens

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy rain made the Thursday morning commute very difficult for drivers. Three cars were involved in a serious crash on the inbound Edens. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Drivers should take caution and allow extra travel time during the Thursday morning commute. There were intense downpours as thunderstorms moved across the Chicago area, making it hard to see and hard to stop.

Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Three cars were involved in a crash on the inbound Edens Expressway near Church Street in north suburban Skokie. The vehicles sustained heavy damage and at least three people were seriously injured. Authorities did have to extricate at least one person from one of the cars.

All lanes of the inbound Edens and two outbound lanes were temporarily closed for crash cleanup. One inbound lane and both outbound lanes eventually reopened, but traffic was backed up to at least the Tri-State spur during that time.

Part of a building came tumbling down onto parked cars in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Nearly 100 bricks fell off the abandoned Western Shade Cloth Company building in the 2400-block of South Jefferson Street. Two cars sustained minor damage, but a third car's roof caved in and its hood and windows were badly damaged.

The good news is no one was inside the cars when the bricks came down.

"Thankfully, as far as we know, nobody was around. Nobody was in the cars. I wasn't in the car. I think my car got the worst damage. The roof is completely smashed. But thankfully I wasn't in the car, so we're all safe. No injuries as of yet," said Megan Swierenga, whose car was damaged.

Although Thursday morning's storms produced heavy rain and lightning, there was no hail and no strong winds. The rain is expected to wind down between 9 and 10 a.m. After a break, the storms are expected to develop again starting around 3 p.m. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherstormlightningraincrashtraffic delaySkokieCook CountyLake CountyMcHenry CountyDuPage County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Line of strong storms with high winds move across Chicago area
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Gov. Rauner criticized for handling of flooding aftermath
More Weather
Top Stories
17-year-old girl fatally shot in Hammond home
OJ Simpson drawing world attention during plea for freedom
Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
Cook Co. sheriff IDs another victim of John Wayne Gacy
Police: Woman shot during apparent road rage incident in McKinley Park
3 shot, including 2 children, in South Austin
Golden Retriever gives birth to rare green puppy
Man charged with stealing car with baby inside in Cicero
Show More
Former Carpentersville substitute teacher charged with sexual abuse
Baby dies in hot car during mother's 6-hour hair appointment
Charges dropped in death of boy, 11, stabbed 20 times
Parents who 'gifted' daughter to man get prison sentence
More News
Top Video
OJ Simpson drawing world attention during plea for freedom
17-year-old girl fatally shot in Hammond home
Help raise money to fight pancreatic cancer in Naperville
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video