Chicago Weather: Strong storms flood streets, topple trees across area

Cars attempt to drive on a flooded street in Hickory Hills.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago area saw widespread flooding as storms moved in Saturday night.

The Chicago Riverwalk remained underwater Sunday morning and was blocked off with police tape.

In Chinatown, the faade of a four-story building in the 2200-block of South Wentworth crumbled off after a lightning strike. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the people who live inside.

In southwest suburban Crestwood, a tree toppled into a house. A woman was inside when it came through. Anthony Gibson Jr. said his mother is ok.

"I knew something happened. She called me about six or seven times. I knew something was up. When I got here, this is what we discovered and called the fire department and called ComEd. They have come out, and now it is just a matter of cleaning up," said Gibson.

In other parts of the Chicago area, streets were flooded out. In 79th Street in Hickory Hills, several drivers were stranded and had to have their cars towed when they drove into water that was deeper than they thought.

Some areas saw between five to eight inches of rain. There are flood warnings along the Fox River, the Des Plaines River and the east branch and west branch of the DuPage River. The rivers are expected to crest by Sunday afternoon and evening.

