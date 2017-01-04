CHICAGO (WLS) --Make sure to bundle up before heading out the door Wednesday morning. High temperatures in the Chicago area will be in the teens and wind chills will be below zero all day.
ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the average high for Jan. 4 is 31 degrees. The average low is 17 degrees. Highs Wednesday will be around 18 degrees. Strong, gusting winds will make for sub-zero real-feel temperatures.
Skies will be clear Wednesday and flurries are expected Thursday. The cold pattern is expected to continue through the weekend.
People should wear a warm coat, a hat, a scarf, gloves and layers of clothing underneath all of that to protect themselves from the bitter cold.
Metra commuters should keep an eye on metrarail.com for the latest updates. Trains may be delayed because of frozen switches or other mechanical problems that arise when extreme cold sets in.
The city urges people to check in on elderly neighbors and take advantage of its warming centers if they need to take a break from the cold.
CLICK HERE or call 311 to find a warming center near you.