WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Sub-zero wind chills expected all day Wednesday
EMBED </>More News Videos

Make sure to bundle up before heading out the door Wednesday morning. High temperatures in the Chicago area will be in the teens and wind chills will be below zero. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Make sure to bundle up before heading out the door Wednesday morning. High temperatures in the Chicago area will be in the teens and wind chills will be below zero all day.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the average high for Jan. 4 is 31 degrees. The average low is 17 degrees. Highs Wednesday will be around 18 degrees. Strong, gusting winds will make for sub-zero real-feel temperatures.

Skies will be clear Wednesday and flurries are expected Thursday. The cold pattern is expected to continue through the weekend.

People should wear a warm coat, a hat, a scarf, gloves and layers of clothing underneath all of that to protect themselves from the bitter cold.

Metra commuters should keep an eye on metrarail.com for the latest updates. Trains may be delayed because of frozen switches or other mechanical problems that arise when extreme cold sets in.

The city urges people to check in on elderly neighbors and take advantage of its warming centers if they need to take a break from the cold.

CLICK HERE or call 311 to find a warming center near you.

Related Topics:
weathercoldweatherChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Canadian swim team practices in the snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Chicago firefighters battle Roseland house fire
Teen fatally shot by sheriff's deputy; 911 calls released
JJ Watt delivers new jersey to hero brother hurt in wild crash
Commuter train derails in New York; several injured
3 Union Station platforms close for maintenance
New rules for teens at Fox Valley Mall
2 16-year-old boys killed, woman injured in West Side shooting
Show More
Illinois girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
Mother, son followed 28 miles from casino, violently robbed
Monique Davis, longtime Chicago state representative, retires
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
WATCH LIVE: Florida eagle cam shows mom feeding baby
More News
Top Video
Chicago firefighters battle Roseland house fire
Teen fatally shot by sheriff's deputy; 911 calls released
Mother, son followed 28 miles from casino, violently robbed
Illinois girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
More Video