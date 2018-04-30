WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Temps in 70s ... finally!

The drone cam captured some beautiful scenes along Chicago's lakefront on Monday as temperatures started to feel more spring-like. (WLS)

The Chicago area is enjoying a taste of spring on the last day of April.

Yes, it was the fourth coldest April on record, but all is forgiven as Monday is the warmest day of the year so far.

Temperatures reached the mid 70s, even on the lakefront, and this is only the second time this year we have seen the 70s.

And 80 degrees is coming on Tuesday!

Monday also brought plenty of sunshine and winds, which could reach 30 mph in some areas in the afternoon.

As a result, there is a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m., which means there is an elevated fire risk due to the high winds and dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

Rain chances return to the area Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday morning. Some areas could see 1 inch to 2 inches of rain by Friday morning. There will be the chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.
