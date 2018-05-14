Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms move across area

Strong storms are moving across the northern parts of the Chicago area Monday morning.The storms have been producing a lot of lightning and have potential to produce dime- to nickel-sized hail and strong gusty winds.The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the roads on Belivdere Road in Waukegan, where there was a steady downpour of rain and some standing water.The storms are expected to move out of the area by 9 a.m., but storms are expected to return in the late afternoon and early evening.