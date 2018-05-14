  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms move across area

EMBED </>More Videos

Strong storms moved across the northern parts of the Chicago area Monday morning. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Strong storms are moving across the northern parts of the Chicago area Monday morning.

The storms have been producing a lot of lightning and have potential to produce dime- to nickel-sized hail and strong gusty winds.
LIVE DOPPLER RADAR: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST RADAR

The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the roads on Belivdere Road in Waukegan, where there was a steady downpour of rain and some standing water.

The storms are expected to move out of the area by 9 a.m., but storms are expected to return in the late afternoon and early evening.
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormChicagoLake County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Chicago Weather: storms cause bursts of damage before dissipating
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
More Weather
Top Stories
Employees robbed at gunpoint Quartino restaurant in River North
Friends bring prom to girl burned in Glendale Heights fire bit explosion
Man fatally stabs neighbor during fight on Near North Side
Suburban school bus driver choked boy who spilled food on bus, prosecutors say
Missing sailor from Plainfield found dead
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed woman picking up granddaughter
Man charged with setting fire to ex-girlfriend's apartment in Mount Prospect
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
Show More
VIDEO: Bounce house blows onto highway with boy inside
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano forces new evacuations
Prince's Caribbean mansion is going to auction
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
More News