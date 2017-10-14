Chicago Weather: Tornado Watch issued, severe storms possibly moving through

Heavy rain and storms moved through the Chicago area on Saturday, sparking a tornado watch, flooding and the possibility of severe storms.A Tornado Watch was issued for parts of Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston, Grundy and Lee counties until 1 a.m. Sunday.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Chicago area and potentially severe storms could hit into the evening between 6 p.m. and midnight.Saturday morning, storms dropped more than an inch of rain in some areas by 7 a.m.The Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 4 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DeKalb, La Salle, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), and McHenry counties, with an additional two to four inches of rain possible by Sunday morning.A Flood Warning has been issued for the Des Plaines River in Riverside, the east branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook and the west branch of the DuPage River near Warrenville.The inclement weather has led to the cancellations of a Cubs viewing party at Wrigley Field, as well as the Ditka Dash 5K at Soldier Field, the Naperville Stop, Drop & Run 5K and the Lynn Sage 4th Annual pink Panther Run.