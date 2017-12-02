WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Unseasonably warm weekend temps precede cold week

EMBED </>More Videos

Temperatures were in the mid-50s on Saturday, and expected to be warmer on Sunday. However, a cold front is coming on Tuesday. (WLS)

By
Saturday did not feel like December as temperatures reached the mid-50s in the Chicago area. But very cold weather is coming.

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.


Temps reached 54 degrees at O'Hare Airport, Midway Airport and Naperville, and even up to 57 degrees in Gary and Merrillville in northwest Indiana.

Sunshine and even temperatures 3 to 4 degrees warmer, possibly even into the 60s, are expected on Sunday, despite low 30s in the early morning, said ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz.

However, just to the west is a cold front, which will arrive early Tuesday and continue into the week. Temperatures are slated to drop back into the 20s.

But on Saturday, folks were not thinking about the week ahead as they took advantage of the unseasonably mild weather.

Nobody was complaining at Millennium Park ice skating rink, Christkindlmarkt in Daley Plaza in Chicago or Brookfield Zoo's 36th annual Holiday Magic lights festival.

Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwinterChicagoLoopBrookfield
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Supermoon 2017: How to see it in Chicago Sunday
Don't miss 2017's only supermoon this Sunday
Stunning video: Mount Agung erupts
More Weather
Top Stories
What does the Senate tax plan mean for you?
Man charged with concealing death of missing N.C. girl
Opossum breaks into liquor store and gets drunk as a skunk
Police: 16 taxis have windows smashed over 4 day period
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Black Souls gang racketeering trial
Trolley invites riders to 'Re-Imagine Englewood'
Police: Malnourished, injured baby was kept in storage bin
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt in Belmont Central crash
Show More
Waffle House customer cooks up his own meal at empty restaurant
Trump says Flynn's actions during transition were legal: 'There was nothing to hide'
Girl, 13, missing from Elk Grove Township
Police: 4 fled after car crashed into Chatham home
More News
Top Video
Tax bill clears Senate in big boost for Trump, GOP
Trolley invites riders to 'Re-Imagine Englewood'
Police: 4 fled after car crashed into Chatham home
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video