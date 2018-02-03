Chicago Weather: Up to 5 in. of snow expected this weekend in some spots

A winter storm is expected to start moving through the Chicago area Saturday afternoon, bringing up to 5 inches inches of snowfall to some parts of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect in Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois from 9 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday, and in Cook County and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana from midnight to 6 p.m. CT Sunday for snow accumulations of 3-5 inches.The snow is expected to start falling during the afternoon hours on Saturday and should continue until Sunday night. Accumulating snow is forecast from midnight through 10 a.m. Sunday - the window expected to be the worst part of the storm for most of the area, ABC7 meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.Temperatures should dip to the high-20s Saturday night as the snowy conditions move into the area after 9 p.m.The forecast estimates that the Chicago area should see between 3 to 5 inches of fresh snowfall, which could make for slippery road conditions.On Sunday night, mostly clear conditions are expected as single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills move into the area.The Chicago area is still looking at three more rounds of snow later this week - Monday afternoon or night, Wednesday and Friday, McGinnis said.This all comes after single-digit wind chills on Friday.The latest models show a dusting to 1 inch on the ground by 8 a.m. Sunday, with some areas seeing as much as 2 inches, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.On Sunday, snow showers in the morning will persist into the early part of the afternoon, with the Illinois side of Lake Michigan possibly picking up some lake-enhanced snowfall.In all, most areas will see 1 to 2 inches of snow, with some areas near the lake seeing closer to 3 or 4 inches.While it will warm up into the 30s on Saturday afternoon, the nasty cold was a slap in the face for people trying to get to work Friday morning."It's painful, I would say. It's just like, you feel like you're getting frostbite. I know I'm not getting frostbite, but I feel like I am," said Alaina DeBona.Utility workers were bundled up tight, working in the freezing temperatures before dawn. Trash collectors hurried to make their rounds and people struggled to keep warm at the bus stops."Well born and raised in Chicago, you gotta know how to dress and know how to come outside. I have long johns on, warm gloves and a scarf to keep your neck warm and you'll be alright," said Jamal Arnold.With wind chills below zero, Jordan Walters was shivering. He forgot to check the forecast and forgot his coat."I usually check the weather, but I totally forgot, so on this particular day, no I didn't, but usually I do," he said.Meanwhile the Chicago River is no longer frozen, just steaming from the cold, with highs only in the low 20s. Uber driver Shatona Kerney is used to all of the ups and downs."Chicago, it's normal for us to have the cold, the warm, the cold, so it's expected," Kerney said."Well if it's cold anyway, then let it snow, at least it's a pretty picture," said Susanne Vaniersel, who is from the Netherlands.Chicago has not had a lot of snow this winter, but the supply of road salt is shrinking because much of the salt supply is being sent to Indiana and other states in the Midwest that have had more snow.