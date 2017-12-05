WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory in effect, temps to drop to 30s

A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Chicago area. Gusts of 40-45 miles per hour are expected. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hold onto your hats! A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Chicago area. Gusts of 40-45 miles per hour are expected.

The wind was so intense overnight, it appeared to blow a whole couch off a balcony and into the street in the 1700-block of South Michigan Avenue.

In south suburban Alsip, a gas station canopy collapsed. Esther Welch was inside her car at one of the pumps when it happened. Luckily, her car wasn't crushed.

"I heard a boom and the next thing I knew, I seen the canopy coming towards my car. So I ducked down, laid down on the seat," Welsh said. "I just thank God that the pumps didn't explode and it didn't crush me."

In the Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, a few windows in the 3700-block of North Halsted Street shattered, sending glass into the street. No one was hurt.

In the city's West Loop, the wind took down a fence near West Randolph and North Aberdeen streets and lights shook near West Adams and South Des Plaines streets.

Construction sites have also been vulnerable to the high winds. Fabric was ripped off scaffolding at a site in the 2200-block of South Michigan Avenue in Chicago's South Loop. Those who live in high-rises heard the wind whistling and felt their buildings rattle.

The wind will also usher in cold temperatures Tuesday, as the mercury drops from the mid-to-low 40s to the 30s in the afternoon. That's a huge change from Monday's highs in the 60s.

So make sure to bundle up before heading out the door and take care heading into work, whether you walk, take public transportation or drive.
