Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory in effect

#Rain and strong winds are forecasted today. Gusts can blow trees & cause downed power lines ? please report immediately at 1-800-EDISON-1. pic.twitter.com/QkBfae4opN — ComEd (@ComEd) January 10, 2017

Chicago lived up to its nickname Tuesday. The Windy City experienced 30 mph sustained winds with 45 mph gusts.A Wind Advisory went into effect for the Chicago area at noon Tuesday. The National Weather Service said it will be in effect until 10 p.m.Aviation officials said 37 flights canceled at O'Hare International Airport and some arriving flights were delayed nearly 2 hours and 30 minutes around noon Tuesday. No cancellations were reported at Midway International Airport.ComEd tweeted Tuesday a warning about the potential damage these winds could cause.The Office of Emergency management and Communications said city department and agencies were alerted to the expected high winds. Building inspectors were ready to respond to reports of wind-related incidents and real estate and construction companies were reminded to secure their buildings and work sites.Light rain, black ice and strong winds made for slippery driving conditions early Tuesday morning.The National Weather Service said a Wind Advisory is expected to be in effect for the Chicago area from noon until 10 p.m. Sustained winds of 30 mph and gusts that could exceed 45 mph are expected.Although high temperatures are expected to reach the mid-40s on Tuesday, the wind could make it feel much cooler. Temperatures are expected to begin falling around 5 p.m. Periods of rain will wind down by the afternoon. Skies will be clear Tuesday evening. The rain is expected to return Wednesday afternoon.A quick blast of snow swept through the Chicago area Monday night, which may have caused some accidents.A van slid off 11th Street in south suburban Oak Lawn. It took out a light pole, went down a hill and slammed into a building. The driver was not injured.Oak Lawn police are also investigating a crash that may have been deadly. A Jeep struck a pedestrian at 95th Street and Cook Avenue in front of the public library. The pedestrian's condition is unknown.Several cars slid off roadways in north suburban Libertyville, Gurnee and Lake Forest.