Chicago Weather: Storm blankets Chicago area, 1-3 inches of snow expected in city

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A snowstorm moved into the Chicago area Sunday morning and is expected to dump several inches of snow in the city and greater amounts in the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

The snow is expected to last through the afternoon in the city, lingering into the evening near the lakefront and in northwest Indiana. Between one to three inches of snow is expected for the city and western suburbs, with three to five inches of snow in the southern suburbs and four to eight inches of snow in northwest Indiana. Chicago's northern suburbs are expected to get between one to three inches of snow.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. CST Sunday in Lake County (Ind.) and in Porter County until 9 p.m. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for LaPorte, Starke and St. Joseph counties in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan until 6 p.m. CST Monday.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed 211 snow plows from its fleet to clear the streets, starting with the main arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive. To see the city's snow plows in real time, visit www.chicagoshovels.org. The Illinois Tollway has deployed its full fleet of 196 snowplows in response to the snowstorm.

