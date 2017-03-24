WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Chicagoans out enjoying sun as record temps hit 80

It's starting to feel a lot like spring around Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's starting to feel a lot like spring around Chicago and people are not wasting any time taking advantage of the nice temperatures.

Monday afternoon, temperatures at O'Hare hit 80 degrees, topping the old record of 79 set in 1939. The last time O'Hare recorded a temperature in the 80s was on Oct. 17.

Amy Hogan took her workout outdoors and even added some miles to her run.

"It's amazing outside and I want to take advantage of it while it lasts because I know it's going to get a little cooler later and I'm excited," she said.

Bikers, runners, and dog walkers hit the pavement early Friday morning, taking in the 50 plus degree temperatures, and it's only going up from there.

"It's amazing. I'm a runner and I've been waiting for this forever so clearly I am sweating, it's incredible," said runner Sarah Graham.

Spring officially got here on Monday, but with temperatures in the 20s and 30s earlier this week, it certainly didn't feel like it and believe it or not, some people miss the cold and snow.

"It's just a beautiful time. The sun is beautiful to but I prefer winter," said Max Kaufman.

Others are not wasting a single moment of the nice weather.

"I have three kids, so we are gonna be outside all day," said Sarah Graham.

Because we know things around here can change in a flash.

People going out Friday night may want to grab an umbrella with rain developing. Saturday is expected to be cooler with scattered rain.

