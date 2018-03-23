WEATHER

'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it

Timelapse video of Chicagohenge shot from Millennium Park looking west down Washington. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Twice a year we are treated to a special alignment of the sun and our beautiful city buildings.

For a week or so around the Spring and Fall Equinox (around March 21 and September 21 most years), you can see the sunset looking down the east-west streets of downtown Chicago. The sunset is framed perfectly between the buildings on each side of the road. You should be able to see "Chicagohenge" for at least a few more nights this week.

Why does this happen?
Throughout the year, the sun sets at different points on the horizon. In the winter it is a littler farther to the south and during the winter it is a little farther to the north. But during the equinoxes, with the east-west grid layout of the city, we have the perfect opportunity to see "Chicagohenge".
