WEATHER

Cold blast will arrive in time for Easter Sunday

Cheryl L. Scott
CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you think it's cold now, just wait! Another blast of cold air will be moving in just in time for the Easter holiday.

You will need plenty of layers for any outdoor activities and Easter Egg hunts.

Highs on Saturday will climb to near 50 degrees. Expect rainy conditions early Saturday with a cold front moving through.

Behind this front, temperatures will start to drop late Saturday. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the 20s, and highs only rebound into the 30s Sunday afternoon.

This will be the coldest Easter Sunday in 22 years for Chicago. The last Easter with highs only in the 30s occurred on April 7, 1996 when we reached a high of 39 degrees.

The coldest Easter Sunday in Chicago: 19 degrees on March 25, 1894

The warmest Easter Sunday in Chicago: 85 degrees on April 10, 1977
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathereaster
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
Orange snow blankets parts of Russia
'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it
More Weather
Top Stories
River North stabbing victim ID'd as suburban CEO
Police: Person shot to death by federal agent during armed confrontation in Zion
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users
Veil of mystery surrounds fatal law enforcement shooting in Zion
2 fatally shot in Garfield Park
Loyola arrives in San Antonio for Final Four
Now-retired CPD officer charged in 2016 sexual abuse of woman inside police station
'Take Over Jam' concert at Chicago Theatre canceled due to 'safety concerns'
Show More
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
McDonald's boosts tuition benefits because of the new tax law
Oakbrook Center Mall carjacking linked to I-290 chase
Chicago History Museum remembers legacy of MLK
'Home-run-proof' windows installed outside of Wrigley Field
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos