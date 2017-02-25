EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1773280" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch meteorologist Phil Schwarz's 7-day outlook.

After a week of spring-like, record-breaking warm temperatures, Saturday was much colder.Temperatures dipped into the 20s on Saturday, but the cold will not last long. Temperatures could be above normal again by Sunday afternoon, said ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz.While there were still a few flurries on Saturday, February is on track to be the least snowiest in Chicago.Snow is slated for the possibly Thursday night into Friday, but earlier in the week will be warm with Tuesday expecting to reach 60 degrees.