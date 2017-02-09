I decided to plow now I am stuck darn!!!!! pic.twitter.com/htdUI9iXfW — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) February 9, 2017

. @MarthaStewart throw some warm potpourri under the tires, you'll stay stuck, but the smell will awaken your senses and that's a good thing — Surfer Ken?? (@SurferKenLive) February 9, 2017

Someone please rescue @MarthaStewart! I have to make a creme brulee this weekend and can't do it without her! @judybattista @AnnmarieDodd — Donna Leinwand Leger (@DonnaLeinwand) February 9, 2017

@MarthaStewart @berthacoombs I see a Martha Stewart type snow tire or snow plow coming out of this. Martha Tire Chains? — Mike Henderson (@mhenderson33) February 9, 2017

@MarthaStewart There are situations a dash of Spanish paprika won't fix. Try some kitty litter under the back wheels. — Bob Palmer (@shooter412) February 9, 2017

Getting stuck in the snow -- it happens to everyone, even Martha Stewart.The 75-year-old businesswoman tweeted Thursday morning that she decided to plow her driveway at her home in Westchester when she got stuck.Of course the internet had some witty responses:No word on how or when she was able to get the plow unstuck.