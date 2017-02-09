WINTER STORM

Martha Stewart got stuck in the snow, and the internet had some fun with it

(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
KATONAH, New York --
Getting stuck in the snow -- it happens to everyone, even Martha Stewart.

The 75-year-old businesswoman tweeted Thursday morning that she decided to plow her driveway at her home in Westchester when she got stuck.

Of course the internet had some witty responses:

No word on how or when she was able to get the plow unstuck.
