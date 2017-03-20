  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Elmhurst home damaged by lightning strike

A home in Elmhurst was damaged after being struck by lightning Monday morning. (WLS)

By
ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
A home in west suburban Elmhurst was damaged after being struck by lightning early Monday morning, the Elmhurst Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the 300-block of West Fremont Avenue at about 2:46 a.m. as storms were moving through the Chicago area.

The lightning struck the gutters and blew out some drywall in the first floor family room and there was smoke damage to the side of the home, fire officials said.

The family that lives in the home was not injured and they are staying with neighbors. No other homes in ELmhurst were hit by lightning, fire officials said.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
