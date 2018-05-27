U.S. & WORLD

Ellicott City flooding: Baltimore area hit by flash floods for second time in as many years

EMBED </>More Videos

Less than two years after a flash flood that left two people dead, a Maryland town once again found itself underwater Sunday. (DieRobinsonDie/Max Robinson, Twitter)

Danny Clemens
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. --
A central Maryland town was hit by flash flooding Sunday afternoon, less than two years after a devastating flash flood blamed for two deaths and millions of dollars in damage.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency late in the afternoon for Ellicott City, a town 10 miles west of Baltimore, warning of an "extremely dangerous and potentially catastrophic situation."


Photos and videos taken by eyewitnesses show floodwaters several feet deep surging down Main Street in the city's historic district. Residents were being urged to avoid the area, and those trapped were told to seek higher ground and await rescue.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Twitter that he had declared a state of emergency, and the Howard County Fire Department said on Twitter that it had summoned rescue crews from as far away as Northern Virginia to assist in rescue efforts. The agency added that water had risen above the first floor of buildings in some areas.

A local newspaper reporter remarked on Twitter that Sunday's flooding looked "worse than 2016," when a similar flash flood struck the same neighborhood on a Saturday, July 30.

During that flooding event, a group of bystanders formed a human chain to rescue a motorist trapped in her car in a widely circulated video clip.

EMBED More News Videos

Several men created a human chain and rescued a woman during floods in Ellicott City, Maryland.



In addition to the flooding in Ellicott City, flooding was also reported elsewhere in Howard County and in neighboring Baltimore County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherflash floodingfloodingu.s. & worldMaryland
U.S. & WORLD
'Sesame Street' sues over Melissa McCarthy's raunchy puppet movie ads
Kilauea's sprawling lava flows visible from space
Ill Willie Nelson walks off stage before show starts
Mexican authorities arrest wife of drug kingpin 'El Mencho'
More u.s. & world
WEATHER
Kilauea's sprawling lava flows visible from space
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Chicago Weather: Memorial Day weekend temps reach 90s
Subtropical Storm Alberto: Florida, Mississippi and Alabama declare states of emergency
More Weather
Top Stories
7 killed in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Donda's House changing name as Kim Kardashian West clashes with charity co-founder Rhymefest
Doctor captured dancing during surgery faces lawsuits
Teacher corrects White House letter and sends it back to Trump
'Sesame Street' sues over Melissa McCarthy's raunchy puppet movie ads
President George H.W. Bush hospitalized after experiencing low blood pressure Sunday
Man injured after Summit house explosion
Mexican authorities arrest wife of drug kingpin 'El Mencho'
Show More
Gunfire hits ambulance in Englewood
Family of Santa Fe shooting victim Jared Black pens open letter
Possible metal in spam and luncheon product prompts recall
NASA camera engulfed by flames but its photos survive
More News