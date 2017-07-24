EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2245435" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

People along the Fox River are hoping the water keeps heading back below flood stage Monday.The river hasn't been at a normal level for two weeks, but Sunday's record high flood level may have been the turning point.It was anything but a relaxing weekend for folks that live near the river, which crested at a record-high of 13.15 feet Sunday night. All weekend long people were sandbagging and reinforcing sandbag walls to prepare for the higher river levels.What they didn't need was more rain, adding more frustration for people already exhausted from the storms."We didn't need that. That really I think really hurt the area, again," said Algonquin resident Adam Smith.The levels are the highest ever seen on the Fox River in the area.The Fox River was down to 12.92 feet Monday morning. A few dry days are exactly what these residents need right now. The rain is expected to say away on Monday and Tuesday, with rain possible Wednesday night.