WEATHER

Flooding threat grows in Algonquin as Fox River continues to rise

The Fox River in Algonquin. The river is expected to crest by Tuesday morning.

Laura Podesta
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Even through river levels are receding for some flood victims Monday, the disaster grows for others.

The latest threat is to residents in the Algonquin area, where the Fox River is expected to crest at 12 and a half feet by Tuesday, flooding even more homes.

Sunday, Governor Bruce Rauner visited Algonquin. He is promising state assistance to people affected by the storms and flooding and he is warning people to take the rising Fox River water level seriously, reminding folks that there could be evacuations.

"We cannot force people to leave their homes. People are tough, if they experienced a flood before, often they don't want to leave. But we are making a strong request, if local officials have asked for evacuations, please honor their request. Please leave. Keep your family safe, do not stay if an evacuation is called for," Governor Rauner said.

Sunday, the Fox River crested in the village of Fox Lake, flooding homes near the water.

The flooding has forced Oakton Community College in Des Plaines to stay closed Monday. The school says all its campus buildings are dry, but the parking lots are flooded and Golf and Central roads are closed.

The college has been closed since Thursday, but officials have kept the Skokie campus open.

Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital is closed for another day. Crews are cleaning up from the flooding before full hospital operations get back up and running.

Ambulances are being re-routed and people must go to other locations for emergency treatment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherfloodingGurneeLake CountyFox LakeMcHenry CountyAlgonquin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Flood waters continue to rise along Fox River
Des Plaines, Fox rivers continue to rise as north suburbs brace for more flooding
Des Plaines River still rising; Rauner issues disaster proclamation
Power outage forces evacuation of Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Flood waters continue to rise along Fox River
Des Plaines, Fox rivers continue to rise as north suburbs brace for more flooding
Des Plaines River still rising; Rauner issues disaster proclamation
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman, 35, dies in jail cell in NW Indiana
Illinois pilot killed in Kansas plane crash
$1 million in marijuana found in brand new Ford Fusions
Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89
Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless
Community leader killed in Far South Side shooting
Chicago man, 18, fatally shot in University Park
Show More
Ashley Madison's parent company makes $11 million hacking settlement
Illinois has budget but no school funding plan
'Night of the Living Dead' creator George Romero dies at 77
American citizen sentenced to 10 years in Iran on spying conviction
Man shot by Chicago police on NW Side
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos