Even through river levels are receding for some flood victims Monday, the disaster grows for others.The latest threat is to residents in the Algonquin area, where the Fox River is expected to crest at 12 and a half feet by Tuesday, flooding even more homes.Sunday, Governor Bruce Rauner visited Algonquin. He is promising state assistance to people affected by the storms and flooding and he is warning people to take the rising Fox River water level seriously, reminding folks that there could be evacuations."We cannot force people to leave their homes. People are tough, if they experienced a flood before, often they don't want to leave. But we are making a strong request, if local officials have asked for evacuations, please honor their request. Please leave. Keep your family safe, do not stay if an evacuation is called for," Governor Rauner said.Sunday, the Fox River crested in the village of Fox Lake, flooding homes near the water.The flooding has forced Oakton Community College in Des Plaines to stay closed Monday. The school says all its campus buildings are dry, but the parking lots are flooded and Golf and Central roads are closed.The college has been closed since Thursday, but officials have kept the Skokie campus open.Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital is closed for another day. Crews are cleaning up from the flooding before full hospital operations get back up and running.Ambulances are being re-routed and people must go to other locations for emergency treatment.