Fox River crests in Algonquin

The Fox River crested Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Algonquin. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) --
The worst of the flooding may soon be over for some people in the north and northwest suburbs. The Fox River crested Tuesday morning in Algonquin.

Many homeowners used sandbags and tarps to create a barrier between their homes and the floodwater, as the swollen river reached its highest point, 12.36 ft., which is about 5 ft. above normal.

The Fox River is expected to begin receding around 1 p.m. Tuesday, which is welcome news to Algonquin residents. But they are still concerned about rain expected to fall in the next few days.

"We could be at this point again in another month. We did have a flood of this elevation only four years ago," said Logan Gilbertson, a civil engineer.

Many people said the 2013 flood prepared them for this one.
