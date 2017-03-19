WEATHER

Fundraiser aids victims of deadly tornado in Ottawa, Naplate

By
OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) --
Hundreds gathered Sunday for a fundraiser to help families affected by a deadly tornado that struck last month in Ottawa and Naplate in LaSalle County in northern Illinois.

Ottawa native and actor Walt Willey, famous for his role in "All my children," also attended the event which was held at the Knights of Columbus in Ottawa.

"Though it was terrible and the devastation, it's really remarkable, I think, when it pulls a community together like this. You almost end up better than you were before," Willey said.

The twister hit Feb. 28 and killed two people -- Wayne Tuntland and David Johnson -- when a tree uprooted and fell on them.

"The community's doing good. We're pushing forward, starting to clean up and starting to rebuild," said Naplate Mayor Jim Rick.
