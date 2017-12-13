WEATHER

Geminid meteor shower to peak on Dec. 13 and 14

(AccuWeather)

The Geminid meteor shower will peak on the night of Dec. 13 and 14 and stargazers will still have a chance to catch what is normally the best meteor shower of the year, according to AccuWeather.

The Geminids "are typically one of the best and most reliable of the annual meteor showers," according to NASA. The Geminids have a peak activity meteor count of 120 meteors per hour, and a meteor velocity of 22 miles per second.

To get the most out of your Geminids-viewing experience, NASA suggests you find an area away from city and street lights, bring clothing to keep you comfortable in colder winter weather, and also bring something comfortable to sit or lie down on.

While binoculars and telescopes are usually helpful in seeing the night sky, NASA suggests you leave these at home when watching meteor showers. "Using either reduces the amount of sky you can see at one time, lowering the odds that you'll see anything but darkness. Instead, let your eyes hang loose and don't look in any one specific spot Relaxed eyes will quickly zone in on any movement up above, and you'll be able to spot more meteors."

If you do need to use a light get around in the dark, NASA suggests to use a red light, as cell phones and other light sources impair night vision. "Some flashlights have handy interchangeable filters. If you don't have one of those, you can always paint the clear filter with red fingernail polish."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherscienceu.s. & worldnaturebuzzworthywatercoolerdistractiontrendingspace
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
The coldest town on Earth
Fun facts about the North Pole
Chicago endures coldest weather so far this season
More Weather
Top Stories
OB Dan Ryan temporarily closed due to car damaged by gunfire
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Mom accused of abusing daughter, 2, who suffered skull fracture
Make Christmas brighter for young church shooting victim
$1k investment with brewery buys you free beer for life
Family makes desperate push to save kids battling rare illness
Trump attacks Gillibrand, suggests she would 'do anything' for campaign contributions
Show More
John Stamos is going to be a dad!
Hastert banned from ever being left alone with children
Man tries to lure 9-year-old girl in East Garfield Park
'Star Wars' royal cameos? Princes attend London 'Last Jedi' premiere
Longtime Downers Grove North teacher named in sex abuse case
More News
Photos
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
More Photos