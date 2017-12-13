Geminid meteor shower to peak on Dec. 13 and 14

The Geminid meteor shower will peak on the night of Dec. 13 and 14 and stargazers will still have a chance to catch what is normally the best meteor shower of the year, according to AccuWeather.
The Geminids "are typically one of the best and most reliable of the annual meteor showers," according to NASA. The Geminids have a peak activity meteor count of 120 meteors per hour, and a meteor velocity of 22 miles per second.
To get the most out of your Geminids-viewing experience, NASA suggests you find an area away from city and street lights, bring clothing to keep you comfortable in colder winter weather, and also bring something comfortable to sit or lie down on.
While binoculars and telescopes are usually helpful in seeing the night sky, NASA suggests you leave these at home when watching meteor showers. "Using either reduces the amount of sky you can see at one time, lowering the odds that you'll see anything but darkness. Instead, let your eyes hang loose and don't look in any one specific spot Relaxed eyes will quickly zone in on any movement up above, and you'll be able to spot more meteors."
If you do need to use a light get around in the dark, NASA suggests to use a red light, as cell phones and other light sources impair night vision. "Some flashlights have handy interchangeable filters. If you don't have one of those, you can always paint the clear filter with red fingernail polish."
