Group raising money for family of man killed in Ottawa tornado

OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) --The group Operation Welcome You Home is raising money for the family of a 76-year-old Ottawa man killed in a tornado last week.
Wayne Tuntland was working in his backyard with 31-year-old David Johnson, his son's spouse, when a tree became uprooted by the tornado and landed on them.
Tuntland died at the scene and Johnson died at a hospital the next day.
A visitation for Tuntland, a U.S. Navy veteran, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home, 1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
The Tuntland's home and garage were damaged and there are cleanup and debris removal costs. Operation Welcome You Home is raising money to help the family. For more information on donating, visit www.welcomeyouhome.org.