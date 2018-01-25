WEATHER

Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon' next week

EMBED </>More Videos

For the first time in 35 years, a blue moon will occur during a total lunar eclipse on Jan. 31, an event some have taken to calling a "super blue blood moon." (Accuweather)

For the first time in 35 years, a blue moon will occur during a total lunar eclipse on Jan. 31, an event some have taken to calling a "super blue blood moon."

So, what exactly is this rare lunar event? It's actually a combination of three different celestial phenomena: a supermoon, a blue moon, and a blood moon.

A supermoon is a full moon that occurs during its perigee or the point in its orbit when it is at its closest to the Earth. The result is a moon that appears especially large and bright. A supermoon is about 14 percent more dazzling than an average moon.

This will be the second supermoon of the month. The first was visible on January 1 or January 2, depending on whether you were in the Eastern or Western Hemisphere. Because it is the second full Moon of the month, it is also a blue moon. At the same time, a total lunar eclipse will take place where Earth will sit between the moon and sun, blocking all sunlight to the former and casting it in an eerie shade of coppery red. Thus, the term "super blue blood moon."

According to NASA, the "super blue blood moon" can be seen before sunrise on January 31 if you are staying in North America, Alaska, or Hawaii and during moonrise if you are in the Middle East, Asia, eastern Russia, Australia, or New Zealand. For more information, watch the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathermooneclipseaccuweather
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Joel Taylor of 'Storm Chasers' dead at 38
Black ice causes more than 130 crashes on Chicago area expressways
Here's what to do if there's a tsunami
More Weather
Top Stories
Person in custody after police chase ends on South Side
Semi carrying metal rolls over on Dan Ryan entrance at Canalport
Parents of Kentucky high school shooting victim speak out
Doomsday clock ticks 30 seconds closer to midnight
Lawyer: Valet at hotel gave his $300K Ferrari to wrong man
Angry Taco Bell worker beans supervisor with burrito
Proposed Illinois law would ban kids under 12 from playing tackle football
Cheesecake Factory's famed 'brown bread' to be sold in stores
Show More
Oprah says she will not run for president in 2020
Grumpy Cat snatches lump of cash in California court
Steve Bannon invited to speak at University of Chicago
Trump in Switzerland to play salesman at economic summit
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Risky Real Estate
Chicago teen makes U.S. women's wheelchair basketball team
Video released of bar fight allegedly involving off-duty CPD officer
Black doctor from Evanston upset after mistaken for robbery suspect
More Video