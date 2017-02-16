WEATHER

NASA video shows what it would be like to land on Pluto

This breathtaking video shows what it'd be like to land on the dwarf planet. (AccuWeather)

If you've ever wondered what it'd be like to land on a distant world, you have to watch this video of the New Horizons spacecraft's approach to Pluto.

NASA released the captivating video, starting off with a shot of Pluto and its largest moon Charon. The dwarf planet then appears closer and closer, as if viewers were approaching Pluto themselves.

"The video is composed of over a hundred images in a span of six weeks during New Horizons' approach and close fly-by of the dwarf planet," according to AccuWeather. "New Horizons traveled over 3 billion miles and it took 9.5 years to reach this distant world!"
